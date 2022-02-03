Peter Schweizer on 'Fox & Friends': This is an important development in the Hunter Biden saga

Author Peter Schweizer joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss the significance of The New York Times suing the State Department for access to Hunter Biden's emails as they investigate his private business dealings.

PETER SCHWEIZER: I think a lot of these newsrooms, you had management that did not want to cover these stories. They were sort of putting their fingers on the scale as far as politics are concerned. And I honestly think part of the calculation is that they see that Joe Biden is struggling as president, he's probably not going to be here for very long. I think this represents a turn, as it were, as far as some of the news publications' management is concerned. So I think this is an important development. I wish they were covering the China relationships with the Bidens. This involves Romania, but still it's an important story, and it speaks to the pattern of corruption that exists in the Biden family as it relates to these overseas dealings.

