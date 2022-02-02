Hunter Biden’s ‘debauchery’: Judge Jeanine taps into a life of sex, drugs and foreign funding

Part two of the Fox Nation special "Who is Hunter Biden?" hosted by Judge Jeanine Pirro explores the president’s son’s history of erratic and illegal behavior.

Hunter Biden's antics turned into crack binges and sex marathons with multiple prostitutes, according to the contents of his laptop. Pirro revealed these kinds of involvements would last years and would be funded by foreign oligarchs who looked to take advantage of the then-vice president’s son.

As the four-part special explores, Rosemont Seneca Partners, Hunter Biden’s financial firm founded in 2009, began making business connections in China and taking trips to Beijing in 2010 and 2011.

WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN? JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO DIVES INTO THE SAD BACKSTORY OF THE PRESIDENT'S SON

"They're not meeting with low-ranking people," American political consultant Peter Schweizer said. "They are meeting with the sort of top tier of Chinese finance. This is a small sort of rinky-dink financial firm that's only been in business for 18 months. And yet, these doors magically open."

In May 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden pulled some strings to get his 43-year-old son a commission in the Navy despite his drug issue. But Hunter didn’t even make it past his first weekend at the Reserve after a drug test detected cocaine in his blood.

According to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Hunter Biden fabricated a story that a cigarette he had accepted at a bar must have been laced, but an entry from his laptop revealed that he did, in fact, relapse.

PIRRO EXPLORES ‘WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN?’ AFTER LAPTOP SCANDAL REVEALED TROUBLESOME LIFE

"After 10 years of sobriety, I relapsed at possibly the most inopportune time," he wrote. "The guilt and shame I have felt over letting my family down was indescribable. I sought an age waiver at 42-years-old to serve in the U.S. Navy. I dishonored that great privilege and for that, I am deeply ashamed. But I also know that I cannot allow one moment in time to define me."

Hunter Biden went back to business once Joe Biden was chosen to be President Obama’s point man on China. In December 2013, the father and son duo flew to Beijing on Air Force Two and ten days after their return, Hunter closed a $1.5 billion private equity deal called Bohai Harvest.

"It's not just Joe Biden bringing his son along because he likes him and he wants to chat to him on the plane." Devine said. "This is American power come to do business. Hunter Biden is recognized as a princeling."

In July 2014, Hunter Biden returned to rehab, this time in Tijuana, Mexico, after striking up a relationship with Burisma a few months prior. Schweizer explained that Joe Biden encouraged his son’s involvement since this was a way for his family to become "fabulously wealthy."

"American studies have shown that you might expect to get about 55 to $60,000 a year if you are serving on a board of a company about Burisma's size," he said. "By contrast, the Burisma board pay was $80,000 a month."

But Hunter Biden admitted that Burisma became a "major enabler" during his "steepest skid into addiction." His enormous income was being spent on crack, expensive sports cars, hotel suites, room service, prostitutes, and various hangers-on, who ran up his credit cards.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

"The board fee had morphed into a wicked, sort of, funny money," he said. "It hounded me to spend recklessly, dangerously, destructively, humiliatingly. So I did."

To dive deeper into the backstory of Hunter Biden, head over to Fox Nation to watch the full 4-part series, "Who Is Hunter Biden?"