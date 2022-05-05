Hunter Biden laptop repairman sues Adam Schiff, CNN for defamation: 'I was called a hacker and Russian asset'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden laptop repairman-turned-whistleblower John Paul Mac Isaac is fighting back after several public figures and media outlets accused him of being a "Russian asset" before the 2020 election.

Isaac discussed his lawsuit against House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and media outlets Thursday on "Fox & Friends First." The lawsuit named CNN, Politico and The Daily Beast, accusing them and Schiff of defamation.

"It was pretty quick out of the gate that I was labeled a hacker and then, after Adam Schiff and 51 intelligence experts decided to pen a letter and tell the rest of the American people I was a Russian asset, things have gone downhill from there," he told Fox News' Carley Shimkus.

Issac lost his business following the accusations and noted that he employed the help of the Wilmington Police Department to stay safe at his shop before fleeing the state altogether.

Shimkus noted President Biden's claims that he has never been involved with any of Hunter's business dealings and asked Isaac to comment on that defense.

"I don't think he was being sincere when he said that," Isaac replied. He said that "national security concerns" stood out to him most on the laptop and added that several things should not have been "sent out in the open," especially "White House information pertaining to Ukraine being sent to private Ukrainian citizens to benefit their business."

Appearing with Isaac were his attorney Brian Della Rocca and CEO of "The America Project" Joe Flynn. Both guests weighed in on the implications of the suit.

Della Rocca said the slanderous attempts to undermine his client were also attempts to ensure that former President Donald Trump did not win a second term.

"The problem with that is that John Paul was one of the main victims of that attempt, so it really is about making them see what they did and seeing if we can get John Paul some justice," he said.

Flynn highlighted how important this case is to him in light of what happened to his brother, retired Gen. Michael Flynn.

"We saw this case in particular as an egregious example of how government officials and the media collude to create a false narrative and to destroy a person's life and, for me in particular, as General Flynn's brother, this hit home for me because this is exactly what they did to [him]."