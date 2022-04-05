Peter Schweizer: 'This is a Biden family scandal and it involves Joe Biden'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Suspicions surrounding the identity of the "big guy" mentioned in a Hunter Biden email are ramping up, and author Peter Schweizer said Tuesday other members of the Biden family deserve to be scrutinized.

The "Red-Handed" author joined host Pete Hegseth on "Fox & Friends" to discuss the implications behind the Bidens' ties to China.

"This is a Biden family scandal, and it involves Joe Biden," Schweizer began. "The way to think about it is Hunter Biden, James Biden and the other family members who are profiting off of Joe Biden's position – they're kind of like moons circling a planet and that planet is Joe Biden."

Expanding on the metaphor, Schweizer went on to say President Biden's "gravitational pull," representative of his political power, allows other members of the Biden family to "cash in" and "leverage" this power to their benefit.

Referring to an email mentioned earlier in the segment, Schweizer ventured into addressing who "the big guy" could be.

"We know that the '10 percent for the big guy’ refers to Joe Biden. We know that Joe Biden was having some of his bills paid by his son when he was Vice President of the United States … [Hunter] was getting that money from overseas," he said.

"You can't say this is just a Hunter Biden financial scandal," he added. "Joe Biden is intimately involved."