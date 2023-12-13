Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden ignores press questions after defiant statement: 'Was it worth it selling the family name?'

Republicans may hold Biden in contempt after he skipped closed-door deposition

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
FOX presses Hunter Biden: 'How did you get into so much trouble?' Video

FOX presses Hunter Biden: 'How did you get into so much trouble?'

Correspondent Hillary Vaughn pressed Hunter Biden during his appearance on Capitol Hill shortly before he skipped House lawmakers' closed-door deposition.

Hunter Biden ignored multiple questions asked by FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn on Wednesday during a brief appearance in front of the press on Capitol Hill.

Vaughn noted that he didn't take any questions, including hers about whether "trying to sell the family name" was "worth it."

"Do you want President Biden to pardon you, sir?" Vaughn asked again. 

Biden was seen walking through several reporters as she asked, "how did you get into so much trouble?"

HUNTER BIDEN MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS IF HE DOESN'T SHOW UP FOR INTERVIEW

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden ignores press questions after a brief Capitol Hill appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Fox News)

Hunter Biden appeared on Capitol Hill to give a statement directed at Republicans that he was willing to testify publicly. He chose not to comply with his congressional subpoena for a closed-door deposition in front of the Republican-led House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

The president's son blasted "MAGA Republicans" and accused the GOP of trying to dehumanize him.

"They belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass my father, who has devoted his entire life to public service," he said. "For six years I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack team. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here." 

Hunter Biden added that "my father was not financially involved in my business," saying he was not involved in his dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, or his Chinese investments and others in the U.S.

COMER, JORDAN THREATEN TO HOLD HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS AFTER HE REJECTS SUBPOENA FOR DEPOSITION

Hunter Biden in Nantucket

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, walks with family members in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S, November 24, 2023. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

"No evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," Hunter Biden said. 

Some critics and Republicans said Wednesday that Hunter Biden's qualifier "financially" represented a rhetorical leap from past claims by the family, and called on him to be held in contempt.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.