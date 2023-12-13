Hunter Biden may be held in contempt of Congress if he doesn't show up for interview

President Biden's son could be held in contempt of Congress if he doesn't show up for a closed-door interview today.

Hunter Biden is in Washington, but it is unclear if he will appear for the closed-door deposition the Republican committee leaders have been pushing for.

COMER, JORDAN THREATEN TO HOLD HUNTER BIDEN IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS AFTER HE REJECTS SUBPOENA FOR DEPOSITION

Last week, House Oversight and Judiciary Committees chairmen James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to hold the younger Biden in contempt if he did not show up for the deposition.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell and the committee leaders traded paper blows with each other as Hunter's legal defense pushed for a public hearing.

Last month, Lowell said Hunter wanted to testify publicly as opposed to the closed-door interview, but the GOP chairmen that same week said Hunter Biden must appear for a deposition first.

A week later, Lowell sent a letter to Comer, saying the president's son would only appear before the committee in public testimony.

"Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter," Lowell wrote.

"He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and time again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings," Lowell said. "We look forward to working out the schedule."

Comer and Jordan also pledged to release the full transcript after the closed-door deposition if it occurs.

Comer and Jordan also pledged to release the full transcript after the closed-door deposition.

"On November 8, 2023, we issued subpoenas to your client, Robert Hunter Biden, for a deposition on December 13, 2023," they wrote.

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13," Comer and Jordan wrote.

"If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," they wrote.

