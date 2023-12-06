Comer, Jordan threaten to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he rejects subpoena for deposition

FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, after the lawyer for the president’s son notified the panel that he will not appear to testify unless he can do so in a public setting.

Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition on Dec. 13 behind closed doors.

COMER, JORDAN DEMAND HUNTER BIDEN APPEAR FOR DEPOSITION, SAY HE WILL NOT RECEIVE 'SPECIAL TREATMENT'

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, last week, notified the committee that the president’s son wanted to testify in a public hearing instead.

Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, last week said Hunter Biden would not receive special treatment and was compelled to appear for a closed-door deposition. They vowed to release the transcript of his testimony shortly after it took place and vowed to schedule a public hearing at a later date.

Lowell on Wednesday sent a letter to Comer, saying Hunter Biden will only appear for testimony in a public hearing setting.

"Mr. Biden has offered to appear at a hearing on the December 13, 2023, date you have reserved, or another date this month, to answer any question pertinent and relevant to the subject matter," Lowell wrote.

"He is making this choice because the Committee has demonstrated time and time again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public—a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings," Lowell said. "We look forward to working out the schedule."

Comer and Jordan replied, threatening to hold the president’s son in contempt.

COMER DEFENDS PRIVATE DEPOSITION OF HUNTER BIDEN, VOWS TO RELEASE TRANSCRIPT AND HOLD PUBLIC HEARING

"On November 8, 2023, we issued subpoenas to your client, Robert Hunter Biden, for a deposition on December 13, 2023," they wrote.

"Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13," Comer and Jordan wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," they wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.