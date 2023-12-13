Hunter Biden indicates he will not sit for deposition by GOP

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday, not to comply with his subpoena and be deposed at the House Oversight Committee, but to hold a press conference and again offer to testify publicly, while maintaining that his father, President Biden "was not financially involved" in his business, and saying there is "no evidence because it did not happen."

Hunter Biden offered to testify publicly Wednesday, instead of appearing for the closed-door deposition he was subpoenaed for. That deposition was scheduled to take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell had signaled the president’s son would not comply with the subpoena and appear for that testimony, and instead, offered him to testify only in a public setting.

Comer, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who are co-leading the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden alongside Ways & Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., threatened to hold the first son in contempt of Congress if he fails to appear.

Comer and Jordan had vowed to release the full transcript of Hunter's deposition if he did participate. They also vowed to schedule a public hearing for the president's son to testify in a setting for the American people to hear from him directly.

Hunter's failure to appear comes as House Republicans seek to vote on a resolution that would formalize the impeachment inquiry against the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.