Joe Concha rips media over Hunter Biden diamond scandal: 'He is untouchable'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped the media for lack of coverage surrounding the latest Hunter Biden scandal, calling the president's son "untouchable." Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss a report alleging a Chinese titan offered Hunter Biden a $30 million deal and a diamond.

'MORE MONEY THAN GOD:' CHINESE TITAN LAVISHED HUNTER BIDEN WITH 3-CARAT GEM, OFFER OF $30 MILLION

JOE CONCHA: When googling the words ‘Hunter Biden diamond’ right before coming on the air, I'm seeing almost zero point zero coverage of this, and this is likely due to the new golden rule of journalism. Thou shall not broach, let alone cover Hunter Biden in any capacity unless it's to promote his art or to attack so-called right-wing media in making somehow him the victim. Look, Hunter sits on the third rail of journalism. He is untouchable, despite time after time after time, he should be at the top of the list in terms of scrutiny, because here's why it matters, right? If he's compromised by a foreign adversary… like China, that does matter, and it compromises the president and Joe Biden by extension. And it raises a fair question why won't the current president press Chinese President Xi on the origins of COVID? There are nearly 800,000 Americans dead. More deaths this year than last year, despite having multiple vaccines and therapeutics. It should be at the top of Joe Biden's list in terms of things to discuss with the Chinese, but it ain't happening, all while his son counts his millions.

