Howard Stern reveals he's still with Sirius after faking out listeners

Radio host Howard Stern said Monday he is staying with SiriusXM, following months of speculation about his future with the satellite radio company.

But Stern's show opened with a prank staged by Andy Cohen, who joked that he would replace Stern with a new program called "Andy 100."

"I know you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard and this is not how things were meant to go," Cohen said. "This was supposed to be a cleaner handoff. I’m kind of winging it." Cohen said it was a "surreal morning here," according to Variety.

Stern later joined the broadcast and thanked Cohen for the bit.

Stern was originally expected to discuss the future of his show on Sept. 2, but delayed until Monday's episode because he was sick, Variety reported.

"I’m very happy at Sirius," he said during the show.

Stern did not say whether he renewed his contract with SiriusXM, which is set to expire at the end of 2025.

"The Howard Stern Show" shifted away from its early "shock jock" roots when President Donald Trump was first elected. In 2023, Stern said being labeled "woke" was a "compliment" and has expressed disdain for Trump voters.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," Stern said in 2024.

Stern interviewed former President Biden in April 2024 and told the former president he was a big admirer.

The interview was about as friendly as it gets, with Stern and Biden discussing the latter's past football playing, his courtship of his wife, his time as a lifeguard, his first campaign for the U.S. Senate and other trips down memory lane.

Stern also interviewed former Vice President Kamala Harris in October 2024 after she took Biden's spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

During an hour-long live interview with the Democratic presidential candidate, Stern repeatedly ripped into Trump and expressed disbelief that anyone would vote for him. At one point, he claimed the sun would "go out" if Trump was re-elected.

"With all this pressure on you right now, and you've got to win, you just have to," he told Harris at the time. "I really believe we're in for the darkest skies on the planet, like the sun’s literally going to go out."

God bless you for doing this," he said about her presidential bid.

