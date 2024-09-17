Howard Stern says he 'hates' anyone that votes for Trump: 'They are stupid, I have no respect for them'

SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern said Monday that he doesn't "hate" former President Trump, but he hates people who support him.

Discussing Trump's "I hate Taylor Swift" post on Truth Social over the weekend, Stern told his listeners, "This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don't, you are bad… I've been the victim of this.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," he said on "The Howard Stern Show."

The radio shock jock said he doesn't mind losing "half my listeners" who disagree with his political views, adding that he anticipates "hate mail" from those that support Trump. He also called out celebrities at the 2024 Emmy Awards for not taking a stand against the GOP nominee Sunday night.

"You can't be a p---y your whole f---ing life," Stern said.

Later in the show, a guest caller from Michigan compared Trump's rhetoric surrounding immigrants to Adolf Hitler's about Jews during the Holocaust.

"I couldn't agree with you more," Stern replied. "It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history."

"Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany… He was one of these buffoonish characters. Somehow he won an election. And that was the end of Germany. He dragged them through hell and back."

"This does feel like a replay of pre-World War II," Stern said. "I am one of those people who believe that if the election goes the wrong way, it's the end of the United States."

Stern said the phones on his show were likely blowing up with people who wanted to criticize his political opinion, telling listeners that he feels no obligation to give them air time because "I'm smarter than you, I just am."

His comment comes three days after the former president faced a second assassination attempt. The first attempt resulted in the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore, a Trump supporter who was at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when shots rang out.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Trump blamed the threats on his life on dangerous "rhetoric" from the left that casts him as a threat to democracy.

Stern's disdain for Trump voters isn't new. He expressed a similar sentiment before the 2020 election, remarking at the time, "I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence. For not being able to see what’s going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the Justice Department is doing. I hate you. I don’t want you here."

Stern has been accused in recent years of going "woke," a label he said he takes as a "compliment" because he's "not for stupidity."

"To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f------ want," Stern said last year.