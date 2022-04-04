Howard Stern’s most memorable moments since pivot from shock jock to liberal mouthpiece

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shock jock Howard Stern, who bills himself as the "King of All Media," has echoed far-left talking points in recent years, typically whenever he has a chance to criticize former President Trump or shame Americans who don’t echo his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic.

The former bad boy of radio ramped up his criticism of Trump throughout his presidency, at one point claiming the latter was "disgusted" by his own supporters. Stern has also been a staunch supporter of COVID vaccine mandates while scolding public figures who dared to resume a normal life during the pandemic.

"He's always been the guy that challenges the man. Now he's become such a shill for Big Government and Big Pharma," Outkick columnist Bobby Burack recently said on Fox News Radio. "People have been asking over the past two years, what happened to Howard Stern?"

HOWARD STERN SUGGESTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS TAKE DISINFECTANTS AND DROP DEAD

Before coming out as a liberal Hillary Clinton supporter, Stern rose to fame by making decades of comments that were far from politically correct. He’s made offensive jokes about plane crash victims, gotten fined by the FCC for "indecent" comments about Aunt Jemima, mocked Hispanic accents, asked why the Columbine mass shooters didn’t try to have sex with their victims, condemned French-speaking Canadians as "scumbags" and "cowards," said singer Sam Stein "looks gay," and made countless women uncomfortable with inappropriate questions.

The suddenly holier-than-thou Stern has even admitted he’s changed, telling Deadline in 2020 that he can’t re-watch "f---ing crazy" past sketches in which he appeared in blackface and liberally used the N-word in the 1990s.

Here are some of his most memorable moments since pivoting from shock jock to liberal activist:

Stern suggests Trump supporters take disinfectants and drop dead

The radio host said Trump supporters should "take disinfectant" and "drop dead" during a 2020 rant at the height of the COVID pandemic.

"I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works," Stern said. "Hold a big rally, say f--k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally … all take disinfectant and all drop dead."

Days before, Trump had speculated on the effectiveness of several possible treatments for the virus and whether disinfectant could be consumed as a solution. Trump later said he was being sarcastic.

Stern suggests he should run for president in 2024, claims he would beat Trump's 'a--'

Stern claimed last year that he would beat Trump’s "a--" if he ran against him for president in 2024.

"I think I’m going to run for president. I think I'm running the country," Stern told co-host Robin Quivers.

"If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," Quivers said, to which Stern responded, "I'll beat his a--."

Stern added that in a debate he would just play a clip of Trump "trying to fix the election" over and over again, although it was unclear exactly what clip he was referring to.

"There's no way I'd lose," he said.

COVID HYSTERIA TURNED HOWARD STERN INTO 'EXACTLY THE PERSON HE SPENT DECADES MOCKING:' REPORTER

Stern equates Will Smith with Donald Trump following Oscars slap

Stern compare actor Will Smith to former president Donald Trump, arguing on his radio show that they were "the same guy" after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during the Oscars.

"Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with sh--. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f---ing a-- down," Stern said during his show on SiriusXM.

Stern declares COVID vaccines should be mandatory

Stern has advocated for the coronavirus vaccine to be mandatory, and has repeatedly referred to those who choose to forego the jab as "imbeciles" and "nut jobs."

"I want my freedom to live," Stern said in a September episode. "I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures."

The shock jock also suggested that doctors and nurses should refuse to treat unvaccinated people.

"I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital," he said. "You had the cure, and you wouldn’t take it."

Stern calls for ‘f---ing’ Aaron Rodgers to be kicked out of NFL over vaccine status

Stern called for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be thrown out of the NFL last year for revealing he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the initial belief that he had gotten a vaccine.

Rogers famously misled reporters about his vaccination status earlier in the season by saying he was "immunized" when asked if he took the vaccine. The comments were resurfaced when the league’s Most Valuable Player was forced to miss a game after testing positive and Stern didn’t hold back when addressing the situation.

"I was so worked up over the weekend about this f---ing Aaron Rodgers of the NFL," Stern said. "I don’t even know where to begin with that story. I mean this f---ing guy. I don’t watch football, sorry I’m not a big fan, I know the guy is a real good football player, that’s why they put up with his bulls--t."

He continued: "If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. What he did to his fellow teammates … This f---ing guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast."

HOWARD STERN STANDS BEHIND COMMENTS SUGGESTING TRUMP SUPPORTERS TAKE DISINFECTANTS

Stern distraught over end of mask mandates, blames Republicans: 'The wackos are winning'

Last month, Stern blamed Republicans for the lifting of the mandates, referred to them as "wackos" who were anti-mask and anti-vaccine and declared that he missed the "old Republican Party."

"You've got all these wackos with their anti-mask, anti-vaccine … The reason they've lifted these mask mandates is because we gave into this small minority of people who are completely out of their f---ing mind who think masks are some sort of prison sentence and their freedoms are being taken away," Stern said.

He claimed that politicians got "scared" when battles over masks became "big news," and described the situation as "so f---ed up."

"There's so many wackos. I miss the old Republican Party. It used to be nice to have a two-party system. Now it's wackos versus, you know, Democrats. The wacko party. And still to this day, and I hate to say it, only 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and I can't help but think the wackos are winning," he added.

Stern slams Novak Djokovic in profanity-laden tirade over vaccine stance: 'A--hole'

Stern didn’t hold back earlier this year when 34-year-old tennis champ Novak Djokovic found himself in headlines after a debacle regarding his involvement in the Australian Open tournament, as his coronavirus vaccination status was unclear and the jab was a requirement for non-citizens entering the country.

Djokovic said on multiple occasions that vaccination is a private and personal decision, and that mandates should not be in place. Stern then encouraged the tennis pro to "stay away from other people" in a profane tirade.

"That f--knut … Djokovic. The Joker, I call him The Joker," Stern said. "The first I've heard of this guy is that he doesn't want to get his vaccine and he's running around … They should throw him right the f--- out of tennis … That’s it, goodbye."

Furthermore, Stern suggested Djokovic "could be lying" about having had COVID-19.

"He's a d-----bag," Stern continued. "You should be out of tennis. He doesn't care about anyone else."

HOWARD STERN CALLS FOR ‘F---ING’ AARON RODGERS TO BE KICKED OUT OF NFL IN PROFANITY-FILLED RANT

Stern slams Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties amid COVID surge: 'I don’t want to get sick'

Stern slammed Oprah Winfrey for having people at her "palatial estate" for dinner parties in January when the omicron variant caused a surge in COVID cases.

"I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party, like a celebration, and she flies in a different chef," Stern said

"It’s getting very confusing to me. I see what’s going on with COVID. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick, so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties," he continued before moving on from criticizing Winfrey for having dinner parties to fat-shaming her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winfrey had recently posted a video to her Instagram account in which a celebrity chef served "the Flavor Bomb Chicken Sandwich on a fresh-baked cheddar biscuit" to guests at her home.

"They are cheddar cheese biscuits that are used as sandwich bread, instead of bread, just plain bread, it’s cheddar cheese biscuits with like a piece of chicken in the middle, and I’m like, ‘What happened to the Weight Watchers thing? Is that just over with?’ I mean, Oprah’s huge," Stern said.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie, Yael Halon, Nate Day and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.