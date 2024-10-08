Howard Stern tells Harris sun will 'go out' if she loses: 'We're in for the darkest skies on the planet'

Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern suggested Tuesday there would be a climate catastrophe if Vice President Kamala Harris did not win the 2024 election.

During an hour-long live interview with the Democratic presidential candidate, Stern repeatedly ripped into Harris' opponent, former President Trump, and expressed disbelief that anyone would vote for him. At one point, he claimed the sun would "go out" if Trump was re-elected.

"With all this pressure on you right now, and you've got to win, you just have to," he told Harris. "I really believe we're in for the darkest skies on the planet, like the sun’s literally going to go out. God bless you for doing this," he said about her presidential bid.

At one point, Stern said he didn't even like comedians portraying Harris on "Saturday Night Live" because there was "too much at stake" in the election.

"I hate it. I don't want you being made fun of," Stern told Harris of actress Maya Rudolph portraying her on "Saturday Night Live."

"There's too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now, land of the brave, home of the free, it's literally on the line," he said.

Harris said she thought the portrayal was funny but confessed she "literally loses sleep" about "what is at stake in this election."

"I end the day, pretty much every day these days, asking, ‘What can I do more?’ The stakes are so high," she told Stern.

At another point, Stern defended the idea of people going to therapy, and asked Harris if she could "unload" from the pressures she's under at a therapist's office.

"This is my form of therapy right now, Howard," Harris joked, before explaining she had support from her friends and husband when she needed someone to talk to.

Stern's interview with Harris also covered the vice president's career as a prosecutor, her relationship with her husband Doug Emhoff, her pledge to bring Republicans into her cabinet if elected, and a discussion on whether voters were ready to elect a female presidential candidate.

The softball interview follows Stern telling his audience last month that he hates Trump supporters.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," he said on his show in September.

Harris' appearance on Stern's show came after she sat down for a friendly interview on ABC's "The View." Her friendly media blitz will continue Tuesday night on "The Late Show," where she will be interviewed by Democratic Party supporter and comedian Stephen Colbert.

On CBS' "60 Minutes" on Monday, Harris repeatedly dodged questions about her economic policy proposals and if the Biden administration's immigration policies were "a mistake."

While Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have ramped up their media appearances in recent weeks, the Democratic ticket still lags behind the Republican ticket in the number of formal interviews they have sat for.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 69 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed, compared to at least 31 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

