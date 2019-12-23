Jessica Tarlov, Katie Pavlich square off over Pelosi demands for Senate impeachment trial

Fox News contributors Jessica Tarlov and Katie Pavlich clashed on “America’s Newsroom” Monday while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles of impeachment against President Trump from the Senate in a bid to gain leverage over setting terms for a trial.

“There is this fundamental dishonesty going on amongst Republicans,” Tarlov said. “The president did it on his Twitter account this morning where he said that Nancy Pelosi oversaw the most unfair trial in congressional history,” she added.

PELOSI STANDS BY DELAY IN SENDING IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SENATE, CALLS MCCONNELL A ‘ROGUE LEADER’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is making a renewed push to issue subpoenas demanding testimony and documents as part of the trial, citing new emails related to the withholding of Ukraine military aid -- even as Republicans reject the demands as premature.

“It wasn’t a trial in the House. It’s a trial in the Senate and when you have a trial, there are witnesses and there are documents,” Tarlov said.

In a letter to fellow senators, Schumer cited multiple records, including an email from Office of Management and Budget Associate Director Michael Duffey to Defense Department officials, sent roughly an hour-and-a-half after Trump's famous July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The email showed a push to place the aid on hold after Trump requested Ukraine's help in political investigations.

Schumer claimed that the existence of the Duffey message shows a need to obtain other records.

“Democrats aren’t interested in any kind of fairness when it comes to this process,” Pavlich pushed back. “Until she hands the articles over as she’s supposed to, if she really is interested in a trial, Mitch McConnell and Republicans can’t do anything about it."

"It’s quite rich for Democrats now to come back and say, we believe in fairness and we want to have all of these witnesses when Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler repeatedly denied a number of Republican witnesses during the House impeachment inquiry," Pavlich added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has objected to Schumer's demands for subpoenas, claiming it was the job of the House impeachment inquiry to collect facts ahead of an impeachment trial.

