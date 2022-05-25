Tom Homan on special Border Patrol unit taking down Texas school shooter: 'These are American heroes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tom Homan said Wednesday that the special Border Patrol tactical unit (BORTAC) involved in stopping the gunman who opened fire in Uvalde, Texas is similar to a SWAT team.

"The BORTAC unit is a highly trained unit. It's like the SWAT team for most police departments, and these men do a lot of extra training. They're the highest trained agents in the patrol, and they respond to situations, life and death situations, barricade situations, shootings on the border. They respond to that," the former acting ICE director told "Fox & Friends."

Authorities identified Salvador Ramos as the shooter who opened fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas , on Tuesday. The 18-year-old shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers, Fox News confirmed.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified Ramos as the shooter and said the Uvalde local entered the school grounds and proceeded to open fire. Abbott also said the shooter is dead and is believed to have acted alone.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that during the shooting, Ramos became barricaded inside the elementary school. An agent with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), is believed to have shot and killed the suspected gunman. Two officers were shot and wounded on scene but were expected to survive.

"My heart breaks for the parents whose hearts were broken last night," Homan said, adding he becomes emotional speaking about the deaths of children because of what he witnessed at the border.

"I've held dying children. I've never been the same after that. … These first responders are never going to be the same either. … I hope they seek help," he said.

Homan went on to say the Border Patrol had a tough year under the Biden administration and many law enforcement agencies have suffered from low morale in recent years due to attacks by the left and the media.

"These men and women are America's heroes," he said.

"These men and women are working overtime, 24/7, biggest crisis ever seen. But when they were needed, they didn't hesitate to go to that school and face the gunfire."

Homan said it's time for U.S. schools to have armed officers protecting classrooms in the same way armed guards protect banks, malls and politicians.

Tuesday's shooting marked the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012, where then 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people at the Newtown, Connecticut school. 20 of the victims were children aged 6 and 7.

It also occurred 10 days after a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, claimed 10 lives.

