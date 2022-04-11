Steve Hilton blasts Obama's 'pathetic, feeble' policy toward Russia: 'No wonder' Putin invaded under Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton took aim at former President Obama's "pathetic, feeble" approach to foreign relations with Russia. Hilton, who served as a senior adviser to former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron, highlighted examples of Obama's weak leadership and said it's "no wonder" Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine after seeing the same foreign policy "crew" return to power under President Biden.

STEVE HILTON: From day one, Obama sent a message of weakness to Vladimir Putin. Remember the pathetic reset button totally ridiculed by the Russians? Refusing to arm the Ukrainians. The humiliating climbdown from his own red line on chemical weapons [in Syria]. Not a peep from Obama over Nord Stream 2, Putin's energy lifeline from Germany. Remember how he mocked Mitt Romney when Romney rightly pointed out that Russia was a threat? Obama telling then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev when Obama thought no one was listening, that he'd be able to cut Putin some slack after the 2012 election?

And then, Obama delivered on that shameful promise by ignoring Putin's invasion of Crimea in 2014 and eastern Ukraine and the Russians shooting down a Malaysian Airlines flight, killing hundreds of civilians, including 23 Americans. Oh, and ignoring Russia's cluster bombing of Aleppo in Syria in 2015 and 2016. On and on it goes, year after year after year. Weak, pathetic, feeble. No wonder Putin saw his chance when the same Obama crew was back in the White House under Biden. And, lest you think this is some kind of unfair partisan attack, guess who confirmed all of it? Obama himself in a grandiose, pompous exit interview before he left office in 2016.

