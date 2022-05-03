After SCOTUS abortion draft leak, liberals unload on Sen. Collins for 2018 Kavanaugh vote: ‘F— SUSAN COLLINS’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberals on Twitter are enraged after the Monday night leak of an alleged SCOTUS draft opinion, which indicated that the conservative-majority Court will rule to strike Roe v Wade down. As such, they’ve gone after Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, for her decisive vote in confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the bench in 2018.

At the time, Collins tried to assuage critics of her vote by saying, "I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh will overturn Roe v. Wade," but now that it appears that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court are poised to dismantle Roe v Wade and abortion rights, leftists are attacking the senator, calling her a liar and viciously insulting her.

IF ROE V. WADE IS OVERTURNED, HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS

The morning after the draft opinion leaked, Collins put out a statement saying it is "completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office." Still, she received no sympathy from the left, which mainly assailed her with f-bombs.

Actor Billie Eichner tweeted a vile screed against the Senator from Maine, writing, "Maybe its[sic] not as simple as saying F--- Susan Collins but for the record, F--- SUSAN COLLINS."

YouTube political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen had similar words for Collins as well. "A special f--- you to Susan Collins today," he tweeted after hearing about the leaked SCOTUS opinion.

Cohen then tweeted that the opinion is a dire warning and that Democrats need to register to vote to counter it. "If this isn’t a five alarm fire to keep Republicans out of power, nothing is. Donate to voter registration groups in key swing states and expand our Senate majority," he tweeted.

"Seems like the only person who didn’t realize what a fool Susan Collins was… was Susan Collins," he added in yet another tweet.

Comedian and author Tony Posnanski tweeted, "I f---ing hate Susan Collins."

Leftist Twitter troll BrooklynDad_Defiant! blasted Collins in all caps. "F--- YOU AND YOUR LEARNED LESSONS, SUSAN COLLINS."

"F--- you Susan Collins," tweeted author and podcaster Judy Gold.

VOX JOURNO SCORCHED FOR CHEERING 'HERO' SCOTUS LEAKER: ‘LET’S BURN THIS PLACE DOWN’

"Its[sic] hard to be a bigger joke or bigger fraud than susan collins," Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall tweeted.

"Tonight its[sic] worth acknowledging what a disgrace Susan Collins is," former Democrat spokesman Joe Lockhart tweeted, adding, "This is her legacy."

Former Minnesota Democrat Sen. Al Franken attempted to explain Collins’ rationale for voting for Kavanaugh back in 2018, tweeting, "Susan Collins voted for Kavanaugh because he told her that Roe was settled law. Maybe now she understands SCOTUS can unsettle settled law. (And/or he was just lying)."

REP. WALTZ: BE PREPARED FOR 'SCORCHED-EARTH TACTICS' BY THE LEFT AFTER SCOTUS LEAK

Huffington Post blogger Bryan Behar mocked Collins tweeting, "Women’s control over their own bodies should never hang in the balance of a Susan Collins character reference."

"Susan Collins has issued a statement showing that she is concerned that the nominees who were obviously lying lied to her. That’ll fix it," Former Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub tweeted.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin commented on Collins' statement tweeting that "she should be willing to break the filibuster to correct this egregious misjudgment on her part."

"Or resign since she failed millions of women," Rubin added.

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah claimed that her statement in regard to the leak meant that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh perjured themselves during their confirmation hearings.

"GOP Susan Collins just confirmed in a statement that justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh told her in private meetings and during confirmation hearings that Roe was settled law. They LIED under oath bc they always planned to overturn Roe. Time to impeach them!!" he tweeted.