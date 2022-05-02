Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft opinion shows: report

Until an official opinion is signed, Roe v. Wade remains

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. 

The draft leak obtained by Politico was written in early February. It was not immediately clear if it has been rewritten or revised.  Fox News is not being waived off the story. 

Dani Thayer, left, and Marina Lanae, right, both of Tulsa, Okla., hold pro-choice signs at the state Capitol, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

Dani Thayer, left, and Marina Lanae, right, both of Tulsa, Okla., hold pro-choice signs at the state Capitol, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

Until an official opinion is signed and released by the Court, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. Drafts circulate and change, as do votes.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, abortions would be left for the states to decide. 

Fox News has reached out to the White House for comment. 

Disclosing a draft opinion in a Supreme Court case is an extremely rare occurrence. Harvard law professor emeritus appeared on Fox News ‘Hannity’ Monday evening to discuss the report, saying he could not think of a historical precedent. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

