Former Clinton aide wonders if 'brave clerk' leaked Supreme Court draft to push justices to reconsider

Former Clinton press secretary: 'SCOTUS leaks are good'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Mark Levin: Supreme Court leak is a 'grave assault' Video

Mark Levin: Supreme Court leak is a 'grave assault'

'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin weighs in on the leak from within the Supreme Court of a draft opinion potentially overturning 50 years of Roe v. Wade.

Former press secretary for Hillary Clinton and executive director of Demand Justice Brian Fallon speculated Wednesday that a "brave clerk" may be the source of the recent Supreme Court opinion leak. 

"Is a brave clerk taking this unprecedented step of leaking a draft opinion to warn the country what's coming in a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to see if the public response might cause the court to reconsider?"

DEMOCRATS CONDEMN SUPREME COURT ABORTION DRAFT AS ‘ABOMINATION,’ URGE CONGRESS TO CODIFY ROE V. WADE

The Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. 

Brian Fallon, national press secretary for the 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign, speaks during a Bloomberg Politics interview in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb. 4, 2016. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fallon continued, praising the leak and urging similar tactics in the future. The former Clinton aide called the court "wholly unaccountable" and encouraged citizens to "rip the veil off" SCOTUS deliberations.

"SCOTUS leaks are good," Fallon continued. "Elite lawyers on both the left and right treating the Court as precious all these years have just been giving cover to an institution that is wholly unaccountable. Rip the veil off."

The draft leak obtained by Politico was written in early February. It was not immediately clear if it has been rewritten or revised. The court has declined to verify or disavow the document. Analysts have suggested the leak may represent an attempt to pressure a Supreme Court justice to change his or her vote on the pivotal case.

Former Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon called the court "wholly unaccountable" and encouraged citizens to "rip the veil off" SCOTUS deliberations. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When asked about abortion during specific periods of pregnancy and other situations, 71% of Americans say they support restricting abortion to the first three months of pregnancy (22%), or in other limited circumstances such as rape and incest (28%), to save the life of the mother (9%) or not at all (12%). Only 17% of Americans said abortion should be available during an entire pregnancy and 12% said it should be restricted to the first six months.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

