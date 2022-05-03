Vox journo scorched for cheering 'hero' SCOTUS leaker: ‘Let’s burn this place down’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser took major flak Monday after tweeting praise for the person who leaked the alleged draft of a Supreme Court opinion signaling the end of Roe v Wade as a "hero" who wanted to "burn this place down."

After the possible draft opinion was leaked on Monday evening, something that has never happened in the history of the court, liberals fired off frenzied reactions in response to this threat to abortion rights.

Millhiser praised the leaker on Twitter, saying he was "glad" the draft was leaked for the sake of promoting "anger and distrust" against the "irredeemable" Court. He also called the leaker a "hero" and praised their motives for leaking, which he interpreted as injecting some necessary chaos and anarchy in the judicial process.

He first tweeted, "The draft Roe opinion appears to be as bad as expected, but I’m glad it leaked because this leak will foster anger and distrust within the irredeemable institution that is the Supreme Court of the United States."

He then tweeted, "Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said ‘f--k it! Let’s burn this place down.’"

However, conservatives on Twitter did not find this historic breach of SCOTUS protocol admirable or heroic and several accused Millhiser of supporting "insurrection."

"I wonder if the Jan 6th commission will now be looking into these leftist calls to insurrection?" tweeted Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla..

"This tweet will prove wise and prudent when a mob literally tries to burn the Supreme Court down within the next couple week," tweeted Reason editor Christian Britschgi.

"Journalists should not be advocating for the destruction of the Supreme Court, actually," Accuracy in Media pointed out.

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer tweeted, "Like I said, leaking this draft is an insurrection against the Court. And some on the left are looking forward to it."

National Review editor Rich Lowry said, "This has been their attitude all along, they’re just too desperate to bother hiding it anymore."

"Trump’s tweets are a threat to our democracy! Also, burn it all down when we don’t get our way!" tweeted conservative columnist Derek Hunter.

Conservative writer Nicole Russell rebuked the Vox journo, tweeting, "This is not heroic."

Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell called the leak an "insurrection" and accused Millhiser of supporting it. He tweeted, "Ian cheering on an insurrection at the Supreme Court," along with a photo of one of the January 6 rioters smiling while trespassing in the Capitol building.

Independent journalist Tim Pool tweeted similarly, writing that Millhiser’s post was "Literal insurrection."

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis tweeted, "If walking through a door at the Capitol held open by police is sedition, what happened tonight is treason that could lead to violent attacks on justices themselves. Everyone involved—esp. those calling to ‘burn this place down’—needs to be investigated, tried, and convicted."

Lawyer and conservative pundit Harmeet Dhillon responded, tweeting, "Libs saying the quiet part out loud."

Real Clear Investigations Deputy Editor Benjamin Weingarten tweeted, "This is who they are. This is what they believe. Never forget the fraudulence of the narrative of insurrection and the damage they have done to liberty and justice in this country in exploiting it."

"Internet, do your thing. I’d like to know Mr. Ian’s position on muh January 6," conservative YouTube personality Eric July tweeted.

Former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell tweeted, "learn to code, Ian. Journalism isn’t your thing."

And RedState Deputy Managing Editor Kira Davis tweeted, "Let's see, I think if we're playing by lefty rules we now have to start shadow banning liberal accounts, restricting their access to social media, and stop normalizing them by having them on the talk show circuit and in the @nytimes."

"All liberals are violent! Did I do that right?" she added.

"They don’t care about the integrity of the institution. They care about abortion. That’s it," tweeted National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis Marr.