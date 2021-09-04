Herschel Walker talks Senate run with Clay Travis on Outkick bus tour kickoff at Georgia-Clemson game

Outkick founder Clay Travis kicked off his college football bus tour with Herschel Walker Saturday, sitting down with the former athlete at the Georgia-Clemson game in Charlotte ahead of his run for a U.S. Senate seat.

Walker, a Heisman Trophy recipient, told Travis on "Fox & Friends Weekend" it’s been "very interesting" since announcing his bid to become a Georgia senator.

"I have the left, and even the right, coming at me sometimes," Walker said. "Right now, I don't like what's going on in this country."

If elected, Walker would unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

"I see so many things that I disagree with, that's not the American dream I grew up around, not an American dream that I want to be in this country," Walker said. "So I'm going to fight."

Travis said he’s noticed an "anti-American" sentiment in sports culture but feels that tone could change this season.

"I was at the Tennessee game against Bowling Green," Travis said, "people just started spontaneously chanting, 'U-S-A!' I think we're seeing a blowback in the other direction where people are ready to embrace America and embrace the excellence that this country represents."

Many universities increased stadium capacities this year, reversing many of last season's attendance limits due to COVID concerns.

"I'm not sure any sport lives off of the enthusiasm of its fans better than college football. It just brings a different element," Travis said.

Travis said he sees this college football season as an opportunity to bring America together.

"When your team scores that winning touchdown, you don't think about the politics, the race, the religion, the ethnicity, anything other than the fact that you are united as a tribe and as a community together when you're high five-ing with somebody," Travis said. "And I think that's an innate American goodness represented by college football."

This fall, Travis is embarking on a college football bus tour across the southern U.S. where he’ll bring along special guests to talk sports and politics.

Next week, Travis will be live from Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Texas-Arkansas game; then travels to Gainesville, Florida for the Alabama-Florida showdown.

The first three stops on the Outkick tour are set, but Travis hasn’t decided where he will go after that because he wants to see which college football matchups end up being the most important on a weekly basis. He will announce the next stop every Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.