Clay Travis announces Outkick bus tour heading to college football's biggest games

Outkick founder Clay Travis announced a college football bus tour across America’s south for Fox Sports and Fox News that will take him to a variety of college towns for some of the biggest games of the season.

"I can’t wait for this," Travis said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"Fox News is going to be a part of this, we’re going to do ‘Fox & Friends’ hits on Saturday and we’re going to be telling people after the first three weeks where we are going on your show every Wednesday morning during the fall," Travis told Brian Kilmeade.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 4 in Charlotte with scheduled stops in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Gainesville, Florida. The tour will include live hits for FOX Sports’ college football kickoff show and Fox News’ "Fox & Friends."

"We are starting off with the biggest game of them all on opening weekend in college football, the Georgia-Clemson game. Then on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Texas is joining the SEC and they’re getting an early preview of that on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas and then we’re going down to Gainesville, Florida for Alabama against Florida," Travis said.

"Every week, the biggest game in college football, in the south, we’re gonna have the Outkick cruiser. It’s gonna be like the Madden mobile back in the day. A huge bus, awesome tailgates, Fox Sports pregame show and Fox News plus a documentary about southern tailgating and the experience of southern football for Fox Nation," Travis said.

"It’s going to be a wild fall. I know people need some fun and we’re going to be a big part of it at Outkick with you guys and all of Fox."

Travis recently left sports talk radio for the politics-driven "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" but cut his teeth in the media industry as a college football author and pundit and continues to have a prominent role on FOX Sports.

Travis plans to bring additional Outkick talent on the road and will ask Outkick readers to recommend their favorite bars and restaurants along the way via social media.

The Outkick bus tour is scheduled to conclude at the SEC championship game in Atlanta on December 4.