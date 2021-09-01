Clay Travis' Outkick bus tour kicks off at Georgia-Clemson showdown Saturday in Charlotte

Outkick founder Clay Travis will kick off his college football bus tour across America’s south for Fox Sports and Fox News for the Georgia vs. Clemson game in Charlotte on Saturday.

Travis will do live "Fox & Friends" hits each Saturday morning during college football season starting with the Sept. 4 showdown in Charlotte. Travis will also serve as a special correspondent for FOX Sports’ college football coverage, interviewing top players, coaches and fans as the Outkick bus tours the nation.

"Next week we’ll be in Fayetteville, Arkansas for Texas-Arkansas and then the week after that down in Gainesville for Alabama-Florida. We will have an awesome tailgate set up and I’ll be doing hits for ‘Big Noon Saturday’ so I hope to meet as many of you as possible this fall," Travis wrote on Outkick.

The first three stops on the Outkick tour are set, but Travis hasn’t decided where he will go after that because he wants to see which college football matchups end up being the most important on a weekly basis. He will announce the next stop every Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

Travis plans to bring additional Outkick talent on the road and will ask Outkick readers to recommend their favorite bars and restaurants along the way via social media.

"I can’t wait for this," Travis said when the tour was announced.

"Every week, the biggest game in college football, in the south, we’re gonna have the Outkick cruiser. It’s gonna be like the Madden mobile back in the day," Travis added. "A huge bus, awesome tailgates, Fox Sports pregame show and Fox News plus a documentary about southern tailgating and the experience of southern football for Fox Nation."

Travis is also part of FS1’s "FOX Bet Live," alongside host Alex Curry, gambling expert "Cousin Sal" Iacono and a rotating cast of betting aficionados.

"It’s going to be a wild fall," he said.

Travis recently left sports talk radio for the politics-driven "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" but cut his teeth in the media industry as a college football author and pundit and continues to have a prominent role on FOX Sports.

The Outkick bus tour is scheduled to conclude at the SEC championship game in Atlanta on December 4.