HBO 'Euphoria' star arrested at pro-Palestinian protest during Biden's late-night taping

"Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer was arrested on Monday night at a pro-Palestinian protest in the building where President Biden was busy taping his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," according to reports.

The transgender actor was one of 33 people arrested at the Jewish Voice for Peace group rally, where protesters voiced their support for the rights of Palestinians, Vulture reported.

Photos showed Schafer, with her hands restrained, being escorted out of 30 Rock by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer. Schafer was wearing a shirt that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The group of protesters allegedly disrupted Biden's taping at the location.

After Meyers' interview, Biden said a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is close and hoped to see one materialize by "the end of the weekend."

The seemingly casual comments, carrying massive geopolitical significance, came during the president's stop at an ice cream parlor near NBC's headquarters.

"At least, my national security advisor tells me that we're close. We're close. It's not done yet," Biden said. "And my hope is by next Monday, we'll have a ceasefire."

Schafer rose to stardom after she appeared as Jules Vaughn opposite Zendaya in the hit HBO show "Euphoria." She won numerous accolades for the role, including a Shorty Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award and a Dorian Award.

In seventh grade, Schafer came out as a gay boy to her parents. She was subsequently diagnosed with gender dysphoria a year later and, in the ninth grade, began transitioning to a transgender girl.

Schafer is not the first notable figure to be engaged in activism across New York City during the Israel-Hamas war.

New York City Republican councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who represents Southern Brooklyn, was arrested in October after she was spotted with a handgun in her pants during a pro-Palestinian rally,

Actress Susan Sarandon also attended a demonstration in January. At the time, over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

Negotiations are underway for a weeks-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to allow for the release of hostages being held in Gaza by the Iranian-backed terrorist group in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The proposed six-week pause in fighting would also include allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver desperately needed aid into Gaza every day.

Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10, a period that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schafer's team and the NYPD for comment.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.