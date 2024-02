Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden dismissed concerns about his age during a friendly sit-down with "Late Night" host Seth Meyers on Monday – and took a few swipes at former President Trump.

Meyers began the Q&A by cracking a joke about Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, telling Biden it "says you're currently 81 years old."

"According to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters. How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?" Meyers asked.

QUESTIONS OF BIDEN'S AGE AMONG DEMS, MEDIA, COMEDIANS KEEP PILING UP FOLLOWING HUR REPORT

"Well, a couple of things. Number one, you gotta take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am but he can't remember his wife's name," Biden responded, sparking cheers from the crowd.

"Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden continued. "Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us [back] on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years they've been solid American positions."

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT AGE CONCERNS AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT 'THAT IS YOUR JUDGMENT!'

The president went on to tout how his administration has gotten some "good things" done and warned about what would happen if Trump was back in the White House.

"And I really think his views on where to take America are older than – anyway, I don't want to get going," Biden said before Meyers moved on from the topic.

Biden's age and mental acuity have been a major issue for him ahead of his re-election bid as polls show that an overwhelming majority of Americans, including Democrats, believe he's too old to seek another term.

However, concerns reached a new level earlier this month following the release of Hur's report, which revealed that the president couldn't remember key details about his biography, such as when he was vice president and the year his son Beau died. The report also made the stunning conclusion that Hur could not bring charges against Biden despite his "willful" possession of classified documents, in part because a jury would view him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

The political fallout began quickly at Biden's last-minute primetime news conference where he snapped at several reporters, including from CNN and The Washington Post, who asked questions about his age. Biden himself poured gasoline on the fire during his speech when he mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt while discussing the Israel-Hamas war, adding to his list of recent gaffes pertaining to world leaders.

NY TIMES CRUSHES BIDEN WITH AVALANCHE OF CRITICISM FOLLOWING HUR REPORT: ‘A DARK MOMENT’ FOR HIS PRESIDENCY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While many of Biden's Democratic allies continue to insist he is capable of serving another four years in office, some top veteran strategists like David Axelrod, Paul Begala and James Carville appeared alarmed by the latest developments.

Even some in the media, including The New York Times, have called on Biden to step aside and for Democrats to choose a different nominee at the DNC convention this summer.