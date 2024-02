Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden said Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is close and hoped to see one materialize by "the end of the weekend."

The seemingly casual comments, carrying massive geopolitical significance, came during the president’s stop at an ice cream parlor near Peacock Network’s headquarters, where he had just wrapped up an interview with Seth Meyers on the "Late Night" show.

Asked by a reporter when he expected the ceasefire to begin, Biden, with a mint ice cream cone in hand, said he hoped by at least "the end of the weekend."

"At least, my national security advisor tells me that we’re close. We’re close. It’s not done yet," Biden said. "And my hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire."

Biden also spoke about his planned trip to the southern border this Thursday where he will meet with border agents and discuss the need for bipartisan legislation.

Biden joked that "my good friend" would be making a border stop as well, a subtle nod to GOP rival, former President Trump, who is traveling to the border as well.

Biden's visit comes after the murder of Augusta University student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in Athens last week allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant. Her murder has reinvigorated calls for Biden to take more stringent border measures.

The stop in Van Leeuwen came after a taped interview with Meyers, where dozens of pro-Palestinian activists were arrested for demonstrating in the lobby.

Negotiations are underway for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas to allow for the release of hostages being held in Gaza by the Iranian-backed terrorist group in return for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The proposed six-week pause in fighting would also include allowing hundreds of trucks to deliver desperately needed aid into Gaza every day.

Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10, a period that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.