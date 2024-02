Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden made a gaffe during his late-night interview on Monday that delved into concerns about his age, discussing his "2020 agenda" for the 2024 election.

" What’s your 2024 agenda? Because I feel like we live in such crazy times that that is one of the things I feel we hear less about," Meyers asked.

"Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job," Biden said, going on to tout the country as having the world's strongest economy. "Inflation's down… 14 million new jobs, unemployment rate is the lowest it's been for the longest time, we're building wealth for people. We have to do more."

Biden used his interview opportunity with Meyers to mock Trump's age and deflect criticism as concerns over his own age and mental acuity continue to grow.

Meyers cracked a joke about Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, telling Biden it "says you're currently 81 years old."

Hur's report described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Those comments have only heightened concerns from media commentators and political strategists as to the president's mental acuity, especially ahead of the election.

"According to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters. How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?" Meyers asked.

"Well, a couple of things. Number one, you gotta take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am but he can't remember his wife's name," Biden responded, sparking cheers from the crowd.

"Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden continued. "Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us [back] on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years they've been solid American positions."

"And I really think his views on where to take America are older than – anyway, I don't want to get going," Biden said before Meyers moved on from the topic.

Biden also appeared with Meyers at an ice cream shop near NBC's headquarters in New York City after the show.

There, Biden announced that he hoped a cease-fire would begin in the Israel-Hamas war while he was eating mint ice cream.

"At least, my national security advisor tells me that we’re close. We’re close. It’s not done yet," Biden said. "And my hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a cease-fire."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.