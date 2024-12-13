Harvard president privately tells faculty university needs to rethink messaging after GOP victory

Harvard University president Alan M. Garber reportedly told faculty that they need to rethink their messaging following the Republican Party's election sweep.

Garber reportedly described the sour mood in Washington, D.C. regarding higher education as the single greatest threat to the university in recent memory, the Harvard Crimson reported.

During a closed-door session of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences on Dec. 3, according to three anonymous faculty members, Garber said that since becoming president he has met with roughly 40 members of Congress during his six trips to Washington. He reportedly admitted there were "bipartisan frustrations with Harvard and acknowledged that he believes the criticisms contain elements of truth," according to the Crimson.

The Crimson reported Garber saw last month's election results as an "anti-elite repudiation by the American electorate," and said Harvard "must listen to public criticism with 'empathy and humility.'"

He admitted Harvard's communications strategy has not worked as well as its leaders originally thought. However, Garber did not provide details on how Harvard would modify its messaging going forward.

"Garber’s conciliatory tone suggests he intends to take a diplomatic approach — rather than a defiant one — as he interacts with an incoming presidential administration that has Harvard in its crosshairs," The Crimson reported.

A Harvard spokesperson, Jason A. Newton, did not get into specifics about the meeting, but told Fox News Digital in a statement, "The University will continue to engage in Washington and with federal leaders to make the case for the partnership between the government and universities that supports students, vital research and innovation that fuel economic growth, as well as improvements in health and wellbeing."

At the meeting, vice president for public affairs and communications Paul Andrew reportedly detailed what he believes are the key legislative threats to Harvard, including the endowment tax, congressional probes and threats to federal research funding.

Trump nominated Harmeet K. Dhillon to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division this week, but given her outspoken position against Ivy League schools' failure to combat antisemitism, schools like Harvard are on guard about the administration's potential policies.

In addition, Trump’s pick to lead the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, is considering linking a university’s likelihood of receiving research grants to a ranking or measure of academic freedom on campus, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For the second year in a row, Harvard University earned the lowest ranking among 251 colleges and universities for its free speech climate, according to the survey conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

