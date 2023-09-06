Harvard finishes last in nonprofit's 'free speech' rankings of 254 colleges: 'Abysmal'

Harvard University was slammed with the lowest "free speech" score among 254 American colleges and universities in a recent report from Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

"Harvard University obtained the lowest score possible, 0.00, and is the only school with an ‘Abysmal’ speech climate rating," FIRE wrote.

FIRE, a pro-free speech and religious freedom group, added that Harvard’s score of "0.00 is generous" because its "actual score is -10.69."

"The administration really sets the tone for a campus," FIRE director of polling told Fox News Digital, explaining that school administrators who defend the rights of students or guests to free speech win bonus points in the rankings.

Stevens also said he was especially concerned about rising student tolerance of violence as an acceptable means to stop campus speech, with 27% of respondents answering in the affirmative on that issue.

Another issue that's important to maintaining a high free speech ranking for FIRE is the success of cancellation campaigns on campus. At Harvard, those deplatforming attempts are especially useful, even resulting in the "revocation of a speaking invitation to feminist philosopher Devin Buckley," according to the report.

Other victims of deplatforming at Harvard are Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow, Harvard Graduate School of Education Dean Bridget Terry Long, as well as the three scholars Lorgia García Peña, David Kane, and Kenneth Roth, per the report.

This is nothing new for Harvard, however, "which recorded the worst performance possible this year, continuing its pattern of poor performances in previous years."

Students are also affected by the poor climate for free speech on college campuses.

"More than half of students (56%) expressed worry about damaging their reputation because of someone misunderstanding what they have said or done, and just over a quarter of students (26%) reported that they feel pressure to avoid discussing controversial topics in their classes," the report explained. "Twenty percent reported that they often self-censor."

Harvard University did not respond to a request for comment.

