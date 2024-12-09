Trump nominates Harmeet Dhillon, Mark Paoletta to key posts, backs KC Crosbie for RNC co-chair

President-elect Trump on Sunday nominated Harmeet K. Dhillon as the assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Justice Department.

Trump said Dhillon has consistently protected civil liberties throughout her career, including taking on Big Tech for censoring free speech, representing Christians who were not allowed to pray together during the COVID-19 pandemic, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their employees.

"Harmeet is one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals."

"Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community," he added. "In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY."

Trump also wrote in a separate post that Mark Paoletta will return as general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget.

In the role, Trump said, Paoletta will work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency to cut the size of "our bloated government bureaucracy and root out wasteful and anti-American spending."

Trump called Paoletta a brilliant and tenacious lawyer, crediting him with working to advance his agenda in the first term, while leading the charge to find funding to build a wall at the southern border.

Mark is a partner at the law firm Shaerr Jaffe LLP and a senior fellow at the Center for Renewing America.

"Mark has served as a Chief Counsel for Oversight and Investigations in Congress for a decade and was a key lawyer in the White House Counsel’s Office to confirm Justice Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991," Trump wrote. "Mark is a conservative warrior who knows the ‘ins and outs’ of Government – He will help us, Make America Great Again!"

And finally, Trump announced that KC Crosbie is running to become the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee to replace Lara Trump.

"Lara, together with Chairman Michael Whatley, transformed the RNC into a lean, focused, and powerful machine that is empowering the MAGA Movement for many years to come," the president-elect said. "Thank you for your hard work, Lara, in MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The incoming president also said Crosbie has helped "real" Republicans get elected across the U.S. and would make a tremendous co-chair.

"KC will work on continuing to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and effective RNC that makes Election Integrity a highest priority," Trump said. "KC Crosbie has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Co-Chair of the RNC!"