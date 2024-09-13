Harris dodges question on lowering prices by describing 'middle-class' roots: Neighbors 'proud of their lawn'

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Friday for a lengthy response about her "middle-class" upbringing that spoke about people's pride in their lawns but did little to address a question about her economic policies.

In her first solo sit-down TV interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris was asked by Philadelphia's 6 ABC anchor Brian Taff about what "specific" plans she has to bring down prices for Americans.

"Well, I'll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid," Harris responded. "My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager.

"I grew up in a community of hard-working people, you know, construction workers and nurses and teachers. And I try to explain to some people who may not have had the same experience. You know, a lot of people will relate to this."

"You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn," she continued. "And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions.

"So when I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business."

After talking more about her mother, Harris touted her proposals to give start-up businesses a "$50,000 tax deduction" and new home buyers a "$25,000 down payment assistance."

"These are some examples of what I mean when I talk about an opportunity economy, and a lot of it has to do with just the community I was raised in and the people that I admire who work hard, you know, and deserve to have, you know, their dreams fulfilled because they're prepared to work for it," Harris added, without specifically answering Taff's question about lowering prices.

Critics on social media slammed the response.

"This is not a parody. This is actual real life... the real @KamalaHarris. And she's a complete joke," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung reacted.

"It takes some species of talent to filibuster for 90 straight seconds while saying nothing [at] all of value," National Review senior writer Noah Rothman posted.

"She repeated this canned rehearsed line twice in the debate," Versus Media podcast host Stephen L. Miller pointed out.

"Ah, yes, I often find myself thinking who has a nice lawn when discussing plans to deal with inflation. We’re doomed if Kamala wins," Outkick's David Hookstead wrote.

Harris' dodge resembles the response she gave at the ABC News debate when she was asked by moderator David Muir whether Americans are economically "better off than they were four years ago."

"So I was raised as a middle-class kid," Harris told Muir. "And I am actually the only person on this stage who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America. I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy."

She went on to tout the same proposals without answering whether Americans are better off now than they were four years ago.