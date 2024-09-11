Trump says ABC debate moderators favored Kamala Harris: 'It was three to one'

Former President Donald Trump shredded ABC News for what he considered a "rigged deal" on the debate stage after he went head-to-head against Vice President Kamala Harris on various issues.

Trump tore into the network during "FOX & Friends," calling out co-moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis for only fact-checking him and refusing to call out the vice president for her false claims.

"I think we did great. It was three to one. It was a rigged deal as I assumed it would be," Trump said Wednesday. "Because when you look at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her, and we knew it, the winner was 100% good coverage for her over the last month or last year. I looked at it and only bad coverage of me no matter what. The press is so dishonest in this country. It's amazing."

"I didn't mind because frankly, I knew that I was pretty sure that's what they would do," he continued. "CNN was much more honorable. The way we had with Biden was a much more honorably-run debate, but this was incredible."

The pair fact-checked Trump five times during the heated 90-minute event and failed to correct Harris a single time.

Aside from the lopsided number of fact-checks, many pundits said Trump received far more challenging questions and that ABC moderators gave largely Harris a pass on a variety of issues.

"So many things I said were debunked, totally debunked, like Charlottesville… I have a list of seven different things," Trump said. "And she could say anything she wanted. Everything, every time I spoke, and my stuff was right, and they'd correct you. I thought it was terrible from the standpoint of ABC."

"They're the most dishonest, in my opinion, the most dishonest news organization, and that's saying a lot because they're all essentially really dishonest," he continued.

Many have pointed out that Muir and Davis failed to correct Harris for saying that Trump once said there were "very fine people" on both sides of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.

Critics of Trump have claimed for years that he called neo-Nazis "very fine people" when he was actually talking about people protesting over a Robert E. Lee statue, with President Biden and his allies in the mainstream media regularly pushing the notion.

But earlier this year, left-leaning fact-checking website Snopes acknowledged that Trump never called neo-Nazis "very fine people" during his press conference following the "Unite the Right" rally.

"In a news conference after the rally protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue, Trump did say there were 'very fine people on both sides,' referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters. He said in the same statement he wasn't talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be 'condemned totally,'" Snopes wrote.

Trump helped out ABC moderators by informing viewers that the claim by Harris has been "debunked."

Muir and Davis were also quick to interject with Trump on key issues dealing with crime, abortion, illegal immigration, the 2020 election and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I think they lost a lot of credibility," Trump said. "I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate I think."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.