Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY
Published

Hannity slams Newsom over his 'rampant disregard for his own rules'

Hannity said polls how have Newsom 'underwater'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity blasts Gavin Newsom's hypocrisy Video

Hannity blasts Gavin Newsom's hypocrisy

Fox News host calls out the California governor over his leadership and weighs in on the recall effort on 'Hannity'.

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling out his hypocrisy over COVID-19 regulations.

SEAN HANNITY: Let’s start with Gavin Newsom who is now in the fight of his life in the recall race with polls now finally having him underwater. I guess enough COVID hypocrisy has sunk into the people of California. You may remember back in November 2020. Remember he was caught at that group dinner, ritzy French Laundry restaurant—no masks, no social distancing— all while he was telling everyone else in California that doing this would be putting lives at risk? And that’s not all! His kids...they were back in-person learning at school, while most of the rest of the state of California, their students suffered under remote learning, and just recently, he pulled his kids from a summer camp after a maskless photo emerged there exposing more of Newsom’s rampant disregard for his own rules and, of course, it doesn’t even stop there. He had one more restaurant incident. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Hannity calls out the left's hypocrisy over COVID Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.