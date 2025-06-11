'Guardians of the Galaxy' star says her Oscar award is 'trans' and uses 'they/them' pronouns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar-winner Zoe Saldaña told People Magazine Tuesday night that her Academy Award uses "they/them" pronouns.

"We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender-fluid," Saldaña said, adding that she considers the statuette to be "trans."

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the controversial musical-drama "Emilia Pérez." The film followed a Mexican cartel leader who seeks a gender-transition operation to escape his cartel past.

"Emilia Pérez" also boasted having the first openly transgender Oscar nominee for Best Actress with Karla Sofía Gascón as the title character. Gascón ultimately did not win the award.

Saldaña is not the first actress to claim her award was non-binary. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis referred to her first Oscar statuette as a "they/them" in honor of her transgender child Ruby during an interview on the "Today" show in 2023.

"Here they are! In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them," Curtis said in a video while pulling out her Oscar award.

Curtis reiterated how her award was "de-gendered" in an interview for "The View" in 2024.

"It lives in my house, I have de-gendered it. I have a trans daughter, and there is no genitalia on it, so it lives in my office. And I put a googly eye, for the homage to ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’ and I put a they-them button to just make sure anyone coming in understood," Curtis said.

Curtis won her first Oscar for her supporting role in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

