Actress Jamie Lee Curtis said in an interview Monday that her "de-gendered" Oscar statue sits in her home office with a "they-them" button, and added, "there’s no genitalia on it."

Co-host Sunny Hostin told the actress on "The View" that co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought in her Oscar once and the hosts all posed for photos with it, as if they won the award. Referring to Curtis' Oscar win in 2023 for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Hostin asked, "It's been a year, where do you keep it?"

"It lives in my house, I have de-gendered it. I have a trans daughter, and there is no genitalia on it, so it lives in my office. And I put a googly eye, for the homage to ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’ and I put a they-them button to just make sure anyone coming in understood," she explained.

Hostin said, "well the Oscar is they-them."

"That makes sense," Hostin said, as Curtis agreed.

Curtis revealed in March 2023 that she would give the award they-them pronouns in honor of her daughter.

"Here they are! In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a they/them," Curtis said while lifting her Oscars statuette next to her face during a March media appearance. It was the first Academy Award for the longtime actress.

"They are doing great, and they’re settling in" she continued in reference to her award. "In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing."

Curtis won her first Oscar at March 2023 Academy Awards for her supporting role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which also won Best Picture and several other top honors.

While speaking at the Out100 Celebration in November, a red-carpet event honoring individuals that LGBTQ "Out" Magazine has recognized as trailblazers for the community, Curtis called out conservatives and accused them of championing "homophobia and transphobia" in the name of religion.

"I pray that the homophobia and transphobia that is being championed in the name of religion by the right is exposed and silenced as wrong by the love of humanity that is the center of our gay and our trans community," she said after receiving the event’s "Advocate of The Year" award.

Curtis addressed the crowd, stating, "These are very dangerous times, and I’m very happy to be in a room with people who are fighting the best fight they can fight."

Fox News' Kendall Teitz and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.