Transgender best actress Oscar nominee apologizes for old tweets criticizing George Floyd, Islam

Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar, apologized and ditched X after multiple controversial tweets were resurfaced.

Gascón, who is currently a contender for the Academy Award for "Best Actress" after starring in the movie "Emilia Pérez," faced backlash for old social media posts about Islam and George Floyd.

In one 2020 post that was reportedly viewed and translated from Spanish by Variety magazine, Gascón shared a photo of a Muslim family in a restaurant, and wrote, "Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."

This was not the only post from the performer criticizing Islam, however, as Gascón also proposed in 2020, "Until we ban religions that go against European values and violate human rights, such as Islam, under the protection of freedom of worship, we will not end part of the huge problem we face."

The performer slammed other religions by name, writing in a 2021 post, "I am so sick of so much of this sh--, of islam, of christianity, of catholicism and of all the f---ing beliefs of morons that violate human rights."

In a post from 2020, shortly after the death of George Floyd, the performer wrote, "I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong."

The Academy Awards nominee had also criticized the Oscars in 2021, "More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."

Since then, Gascón appears to have ditched the X platform and apologized for the controversial statements, telling The Hollywood Reporter in Spanish, "I’m sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect neither my family nor me anymore, so at their request I am closing my account on X."

The performer also claimed to have been "threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion."

"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt," Gascón said in a statement provided by Netflix. "As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gascón's management and did not receive an immediate reply.

