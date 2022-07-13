Greg Gutfeld: What you see is the end of debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said universities aren't teaching students how to debate on "The Five" Wednesday after a Berkeley law professor said during a Senate hearing that Sen. Josh Hawley's line of questioning was "transphobic."

GREG GUTFELD: What you’re saying staying there for a specific issue is the end of debate. When you’re faced with someone who is not arguing a point, but employing a redefined word, then you can’t debate them, because the word they used is invented based on an artificial reality, which is pregnant man. Pregnant man is a fallacy. It is not real, but you can’t even go further in the debate because she is saying, no, that’s the final say, I have invented this word it’s real. And this is an issue in all debates with wokesters, you can’t get them to address their own invented terminology. Instead, they throw the terms at you and say that’s how it is.

Think about it though, when – this was during a hearing on abortion, I believe. When was the last time we actually had a debate on abortion? I’m not talking about the arguments about choice or autonomy or limits, but the act of abortion itself? A real philosophical public debate on what is life? When does life begin? What does science have to say? Why don’t we do that? I don’t understand why we are always debating about the choice, which is rhetoric or about – we never actually talk about the thing. It’s like going to a car dealership, terrible analogy, and you want to buy a certain car, but he keeps pointing at other cars, tell me about this and no one wants to do it. Why is that? It is too frightening, I guess.

