Pro-family group pushes back against 'pregnant man' emoji

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American Family Association is pushing back against a recent instance of what it is calling "corporate cultural indoctrination."

In a statement on Monday, the AFA, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, reacted to news of Apple's iPhone emojis for IOS 15.4.

The latest emojis include one for a "third gender" — as well as one representing a "pregnant man." The "third gender" image shows the face of a seemingly "neutral" person wearing a crown.

"Companies [are] creating a stir as they promote gender confusion through their products."

"Apple also rolled out more than 100 innocuous emojis such as new smiley faces," the AFA said, in part, in its media statement.

"Through this seemingly casual introduction of ‘woke’ emojis, Apple joins the ranks of corporate giants such as Disney and Netflix in the list of companies creating a stir as they promote gender confusion through their products."

AFA’s Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president — speaking of Apple’s latest update — said that in his view, the new "woke" emojis foster "even more confusion for those who might already be struggling with their identities."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DISNEY'S ‘MORAL FAILURE’

"We can all hope that the lunacy being exhibited by corporate America in its thirst for woke approval will one day be rejected," he said, "by the vast majority of people in this country."

He added, "This woke pandering is also quite sad, as there really are people who are struggling with their identity and feel lost."

"The answer isn’t to encourage them to continue wandering aimlessly in the darkness of their delusion, because that will only prolong their suffering," he said.

"The answer is the gospel and the love of God," said Vitagliano. "That is the light that will help the lost find their way home and find the peace they desire."

"The pregnant man and pregnant person recognize that ‘pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people,’" Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium, said of the move.

The American Family Association (afa.net) is a nonprofit 501c3 group; it was founded in 1977 and said it "has long been on the front lines of America’s culture war."

"The pregnant man and pregnant person recognize that ‘pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people,’" Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium — which approves all emojis used in smartphones — said about the move, as FOX Business previously reported.

Also, a blog post from the Emojipedia blog noted, "As new human emojis have been released, Unicode has made an effort to be inclusive with gender, especially in recent years. The approach has varied depending on the situation, though the general goal is to standardize inconsistencies in legacy decisions."

In a recent opinion piece about the pregnant man emoji and what it signifies, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce wrote, "The ‘pregnant man’ does not exist. There are biological women who identify as men but still have their reproductive systems intact and, voila, are capable of getting pregnant. Recognizing that is not transphobia, and it also shouldn’t be ‘news.’ It’s a fact," she said.

"But," Bruce also said in part, "that doesn’t get you a headline or a way to continue to try to pit Americans against each other …"

She was sharing her views, she noted in her piece, "as a gay woman and former liberal community organizer in the 1990s."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also wrote, "Men can’t get pregnant. And everyone knows it. To say otherwise is also an insult to transsexuals who continue to be used like chess pieces by partisan political operatives as their lives are objectified and sensationalized."

Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this article.