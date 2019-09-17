Greg Gutfeld says NYT's flawed Kavanaugh story part of the 'expanding target' of Trump 'demonization'

The New York Times' supposed bombshell story about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh exemplifies how the media and Democrats are widening the scope of their attacks on President Trump.

When rhetorical blows fail to land on the president, critics must expand their mark to include family members, supporters, and appointees, Gutfeld said Tuesday on "The Five."

"This is the expanding target of demonization," he said.

"When going after Trump's not enough, you go after the family, you go after the business owners who support Trump, you go after the people in red hats who are just going to work -- this is what they do."

Gutfeld added The Times' "editor's note" was not enough to quell concerns, and journalist Mollie Hemingway should be credited with exposing what he said was an obviously "corrupt" claim.

"Their tactics were exposed by outsiders, and it makes you wonder how many stories in The New York Times, how many stories in the Washington Post, that ruin people's lives were also corrupted," the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host said.

"I don't trust anything anymore -- and maybe that is the great service of the last three years: Should we be looking at all of these other stories and find out how many people got screwed or how many people got destroyed because there weren't any Mollie Hemingways around to check on it."

Adding to Gutfeld's remarks, host Jesse Watters remarked Democrats appear to be resorting to "paramilitary political maneuvers" to keep Republicans from holding onto government power.

"The Democrats used to win elections," he said.