Mollie Hemingway: Kavanaugh allegations part of a 'coordinated effort' to tar the judge

The New York Times' supposed bombshell allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are part of a coordinated effort to damage him, according to Mollie Hemingway.

The political left is focused on undermining and delegitimizing the Trump-nominated justice because they do not agree with his legal perspective, Hemingway claimed Monday on "The Todd Starnes Show."

"I think it's obviously part of a coordinated effort," she said.

"There are multiple books coming out to try to sort of re-go-through the #MeToo movement and make it seem like it had less downsides than it clearly did."

Hemingway, who with Carrie Severino co-authored the book "Justice on Trial," about the Kavanaugh Hearings, told Starnes an attorney for a woman who previously accused the justice of sexual misconduct referenced a similar intent

"It's really just part of a larger coordination, an ongoing attempt to -- as Christine Blasey Ford's attorney admitted on video -- to put an 'asterisk' next to Brett Kavanaugh," the Fox News contributor said.

"They wanted to make sure that whatever he did as a judge they could tarnish. They admitted their motivation was their support for abortion-on-demand."

The high-powered progressive lawyer, Debra Katz, made the remarks at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference. Her comments were first quoted in the book "Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh" by Ryan Lovelace, which Fox News has obtained.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz said in the video.

“He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important."

On "The Todd Starnes Show," Hemingway added such statements from Katz and the Times should not be surprising.

"It seems like just another day, and exactly what they do," she said.

"When Carrie and I wrote the book... we talked about how this is the game plan -- you throw out unsubstantiated, unsupported allegations to try to destroy someone. And then, when it doesn't work, you keep the game plan going."

In addition, Hemingway claimed the continued criticisms of and allegations against Kavanaugh ring similar to that of the 1991 confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Hemingway said many Americans were similarly skeptical of the goings-on in the hearings -- which were overseen by current Democratic presidential candidate and then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Joe Biden, D-Del.

"A vast majority of Americans found [Thomas' accuser Anita Hill] lacking in credibility," she claimed.

On Sunday, The New York Times suddenly made a major revision to the piece concerning a resurfaced allegation of sexual assault by Kavanaugh — hours after virtually all 2020 Democratic presidential candidates had cited the original article as a reason to impeach him.

The update included the significant detail that several friends of the alleged victim, Harmon Joyce, said she did not recall the purported sexual assault in question at all. The Times also stated for the first time that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed, and has made no other comment about the episode.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.