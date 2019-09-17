Kevin McCarthy says 'nobody in America' wants impeachment, but Jerry Nadler is set on it

The top Republican in the House of Representatives said congressional Democrats are on a quest for an "imaginary" impeachment against the will of the American people.

Instead, lawmakers like House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., have used the prospect of impeaching President Trump to forward their own political ambitions, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., claimed in an interview that can be heard in full Wednesday on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast.

"This is an imaginary impeachment," he said.

"First, nobody in America wants it -- their own polling with Democrats show it... any Democrat running for president doesn't get asked about it.

"This is only Nadler who is requesting this."

McCarthy also claimed Nadler raised the issue of impeachment among his Democratic colleagues to make his best pitch to land the plum chairmanship he now holds.

"You have to campaign within your own conference, meaning all the Democrats right after the election in 2018," the California Republican said.

"You know what Nadler campaigned on? That he would be the very best chairman for impeachment. This is something he personally wants, even though there's no facts for it nor a country who desires it.

"Nadler is so far off. This is a chairman who doesn't even know the most basics on how to run a committee."

Overall, he said, Democrats have failed to rally around a productive legislative agenda.

"They are in such disarray," he said. "They don't know what's happening."

"We have the USMCA -- United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement -- Mexico just became our number one trader, Canada became number two."

He added if Democrats would bring the USMCA to the floor and pass it, it would put the United States in an even better spot amid trade tensions with China as well.

"The only person holding this up is the Speaker of the House," he added, referring to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.