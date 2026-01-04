Expand / Collapse search
Greene hits Trump over Venezuela strikes, argues action 'doesn't serve the American people'

Georgia congresswoman argues Trump administration should focus on domestic policy after 'four disastrous years' of Biden

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for focus on domestic policy after Trump strikes Venezuela Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a focus on domestic policy during NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, criticizing the Trump administration's strikes in Venezuela.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took issue with President Donald Trump's strikes on Venezuela, which led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, arguing the president's focus should be on domestic policy.

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Greene to respond to President Donald Trump's argument that running a country in South America was America first.

Greene said the administration's focus should be on Mexico, and argued that they were the source of the fentanyl overdoses and deaths, before arguing that domestic policy should be Trump's priority.

"My pushback here is on the Trump administration that campaigned on Make America Great Again that we thought was putting America first. I want to see domestic policy be the priority that helps Americans afford life after four disastrous years of the Biden Administration," Greene told Welker.

Rep. Greene and President Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a hearing with the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on December 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump takes questions as he announced the creation of the "Trump-class" battleship during a statement to the media at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Dec. 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CRITICIZES TRUMP'S MEETINGS WITH ZELENSKYY, NETANYAHU: 'CAN WE JUST DO AMERICA?'

"I want to see domestic policies that prioritizes jobs and affordable housing for Americans after four disastrous years of the Biden Administration, and I want to see domestic priorities that put Americans first in regards to healthcare, health insurance costs too much, car insurance, home insurance and these are issues that matter to Americans," she added.

During the interview, Greene said, "we don’t consider Venezuela our neighborhood."

She described the strike and capture of Maduro as being part of "the same Washington playbook that we are so sick and tired of that doesn’t serve the American people."

However, she said she was glad Venezuelans were liberated from Maduro.

People hold Venezuelan flags in celebration

People react to the news of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Doral, Florida, near Miami, on Jan. 3, 2026.  (GIORGIO VIERA / AFP via Getty Images)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE APOLOGIZES FOR TAKING PART IN 'TOXIC POLITICS' AMID TRUMP ATTACKS

Greene, who was once one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, has broken with the president in recent months over the administration's handling of the Epstein files.

After months of back and forth with the president, Greene announced in November she would be resigning from Congress.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Greene's last day in Congress is on Jan. 5. 

Trump repeatedly called the lawmaker a "traitor" and withdrew his endorsement of her prior to her decision to step down. 

