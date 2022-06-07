Expand / Collapse search
GOP voter warns overreaching Democratic gun legislation will 'set up' Republicans to look bad

Georgia voter Philip M. discussed the importance of legislation that provides security in schools without taking firearms away from Americans.

A Georgia s mall business owner discussed the need for a bipartisan approach to combat gun violence following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. He told "The Faulkner Focus" voter panel he expects Republicans to be pinned as "the bad guys" for not approving of overreaching Democratic legislation.

DEMOCRATS PLEDGE TO PRESS GUN CONTROL TO FOREFRONT OF 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

PHILIP M.: It's a tough one, and it's not a new problem. I own several guns. I'm a hunter, so I don't want the government to come knocking on my door to take those guns away from me. But, I obviously have feelings for those children that were lost. What I would hope for is a bipartisan agreement that covers both security at the schools. Don't take guns away, but make them harder to get. What I think we're going to probably end up with is a setup where the Republicans are set up to look like the bad guys when they don't approve a sweeping program that overreaches. 

