Gingrich blasts Liz Cheney for attack on Republicans after primary loss: She thinks she's 'moral judge'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich dismissed Rep. Liz Cheney's claim that a large portion of Republicans are "sick" for supporting former President Trump. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Gingrich said he doesn't take Cheney's comments seriously after she was "humiliated" in her primary race.

LISA BOOTHE: CHENEY, MCCONNELL HATE TRUMP BECAUSE HE ‘TRANSFORMED THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’

NEWT GINGRICH: To go back home to the people that you claim to represent, to only get 29% support and then decide that the other 61 that they're the ones who are wrong. They're the ones who are sick. I think that Liz has arrogated to herself a standard of being the moral judge of millions and millions of Americans, around 73 or 75 million Americans who voted for Trump because they're ‘sick.’ They voted for Trump because they deeply dislike the establishment. And no matter what you tell them about Trump, they dislike the establishment even more. And so it's amazing to me that nobody who's in the anti-Trump faction has stopped to say, 'what is it we're doing that repels so many Americans?' Wyoming's a great example. The Cheney name was at one time magic. Now it doesn't just get beat, it gets humiliated. I mean, 29% is a sign that – take away the Democrats who switched parties to vote for her – she got probably one in every four Republicans. It's amazing. So I don't take what she says very seriously.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: