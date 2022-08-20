Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans
Published

Liz Cheney rips into Republican voters, leadership as 'very sick' after landslide primary loss

Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary election Tuesday and will be leaving office at the end of her term

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office.

Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.

"It says that clearly [Trump's] hold is very strong among some portions of the Republican Party. My state of Wyoming is not necessarily a representative sample of the party," Cheney said. 

Wyoming is one of the reddest states in the union.

REP. LIZ CHENEY COMPARES HERSELF TO ABRAHAM LINCOLN FOLLOWING RESOUNDING DEFEAT IN WYOMING PRIMARY

Cheney continued, "I think it says a couple of things. I think it says people continue to believe the lie. They continue to believe what he's saying, which is dangerous." 

Rep. Liz Cheney looks on during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyoming, Aug. 16, 2022.  

Rep. Liz Cheney looks on during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyoming, Aug. 16, 2022.   (REUTERS/David Stubbs)

Cheney has been the most prominent Republican critic of Trump since he left office. She has used her position on the Jan. 6 House select committee to lambast Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

TRUMP BLASTED BY DICK CHENEY AS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT STARS IN DAUGHTER'S CAMPAIGN COMMERCIAL

Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney by 37 points on Tuesday.

"I think it also tells you that large portions of our party, including the leadership of our party, is very sick," she claimed.

Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman speaks during her primary election night party in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aug. 16, 2022.

Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman speaks during her primary election night party in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aug. 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Eli Imadali)

Cheney will need some of those voters if she decides to run for president in 2024, as she has said she is thinking about doing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican Party leader McCarthy said earlier this week that he believes he’ll be the next speaker of the House.

"I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes," McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday as he pointed toward the likely regaining of the House majority by the GOP in November’s midterm elections.

Cheney, however, doesn't think he should be. 

"I don't believe he should be speaker of the House and I think that's been very clear," she said.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics