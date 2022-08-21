Cheney says she spoke with Biden after primary loss: 'We had a very good talk'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed that she spoke with President Biden following her landslide defeat in her Republican primary race last week.

"I did hear from President Biden," Cheney said. "We had a very, a very good talk. A talk about the importance of putting the country in front of partisanship."

Cheney was asked about this by ABC News' Jon Karl during an interview that aired Sunday on "This Week" and went on to say that she heard from "a number of other people" in recent days, including "some" of her fellow Republicans.

Cheney, who has been serving in the House since 2017, drew the ire of many fellow Republicans by voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and then doubling down on her opposition to Trump by joining the House Jan. 6 committee.

The congresswoman's stance ultimately led to Trump endorsing Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary. Hageman defeated Cheney by more than 37 points.

Following her loss, Cheney announced she was starting an anti-Trump organization aimed at ensuring that the former president never occupies the White House again.