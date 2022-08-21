Lisa Boothe: Cheney, McConnell hate Trump because he 'transformed the Republican Party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The panelists on the "Big Sunday Show" discussed Rep. Liz Cheney's, R-Wyo., landslide primary defeat last Tuesday, her contempt for former President Trump, and her future political aspirations.

"She lost by almost 40 points, I don't understand how her name is being mentioned with any sort of seriousness for 2024 or anything beyond, the woman is done," Fox News contributor and cohost Lisa Boothe said. "Put a fork in it, her career is over."

"The entire reason Liz Cheney, she hates Donald Trump for the same reason Mitch McConnell hates Donald Trump. Because when Trump walked down that escalator in 2015, he transformed the Republican Party," Boothe continued. "The Republican Party is now a multiracial, working class party, Democrats are the party of coastal elites, and Trump did that."

Boothe argued that McConnell is trying to sabotage Republicans winning back the Senate because he'd rather be in charge of the minority.

McConnell recently complained about "candidate quality" with regard to the victors of recent Republican primaries and said "I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate."

Boothe said that "Trump had something to lose by going into political office instead of all these people like Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden, the Pelosis who all just go into these positions of power to enrich themselves and their families."

George ‘Tyrus’ Murdoch, a Fox News contributor and former WWE superstar, said "politics is the only business where somebody loses so bad, and they say, ‘you know what?’, I gotta run for president next time."

Tyrus argued how voters were the reason why Cheney lost by 37 points, not the former president.

"The voters are the reason you [Cheney] lost by 37 points. Not the GOP, not Mr. Trump, he didn't vote 37,000 times to get you out," he said.

"The American people said no. Something you did, the voters in Wyoming did not agree with, and they didn't say no, they said ‘NOOO!’ to where you were destroyed," Tyrus continued.

He argued that "there's a disconnect" between Cheney and the voters.

Cheney compared herself to President Abraham Lincoln during her concession speech and hinted at a potential future run for president.