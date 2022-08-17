Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Trump blasts Liz Cheney after primary loss to Harriet Hagerman: 'The people have spoken'

Donald Trump described the primary vote as a "referendum" against Liz Cheney

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Cheney defeated in Wyoming Video

Cheney defeated in Wyoming

‘Fox News @ Night’ host Shannon Bream discusses primary night in Alaska and Wyoming and the latest on the Mar-a-Lago affidavit.

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap on social media after his endorsed congressional candidate in Wyoming Harriet Hageman defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s Republican primary.

In a series of posts, Trump applauded the "very decisive win" and lambasted Cheney, who he described as "spiteful" and "a fool." He also thanked Wyoming voters for the "very decisive win."

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social shortly after the race was called. "This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs."

The former president also made a few comments specifically directed at Cheney.

VOTERS DECIDE PRIMARY ELECTIONS IN WYOMING AND ALASKA: LIVE UPDATES

  • Liz Cheney in Jackson, Wyoming
    Image 1 of 2

    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event on August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Liz Cheney after her primary election loss
    Image 2 of 2

    U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, departs after speaking to supporters on August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Trump wrote. "Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now."

He added: "Thank you WYOMING!"

  • Donald Trump during a campaign event in Wyoming
    Image 1 of 3

    Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.  (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

  • A photo of Harriet Hageman
    Image 2 of 3

    Wyoming candidate Harriet Hageman with former President Donald Trump at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.   (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump at a campaign rally for Harriet Hageman
    Image 3 of 3

    Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his speech on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.  (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Hours later, Trump commented on Cheney’s concession speech, where she compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and teased a possible bid for the presidency.

"Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a ‘tiny’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen," Trump wrote. "It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!"

TRUMP-BACKED HAGEMAN OUSTS CHENEY IN WYOMING'S GOP CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

Concluding his remarks, Trump called the primary vote a "referendum" by voters against Cheney and her anti-Trump words and actions.

"I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!" the former president wrote.

REP. LIZ CHENEY COMPARES HERSELF TO ABRAHAM LINCOLN FOLLOWING RESOUNDING DEFEAT IN WYOMING PRIMARY

In Cheney’s concession speech, she teased a possible White House bid which could potentially be setting up a Republican primary battle with Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

  • A split photo of Donald Trump and Liz Cheney
    Image 1 of 3

    A split photo of former President Donald Trump  in Casper, Wyoming and Rep. Liz Cheney. in Jackson, Wyoming. (Getty Images)

  • Liz Cheney at a distance, while the sun is setting
    Image 2 of 3

    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event on August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Liz Cheney concedes the Republican primary
    Image 3 of 3

    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, speaks to supporters at a primary night event August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Cheney said in her post-election remarks that "now the real work begins," stating that Abraham Lincoln lost congressional races before being elected President.

"The great and original champion of our party Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all," she said in her speech.

Wyoming Republican primary winner Harriet Hageman will now face Lynnette GreyBull, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, in November’s general election.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

