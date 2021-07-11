Georgia Lt. Governor hopes state can begin to 'move past' election reform controversy amid DOJ lawsuit

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia defended his state's election laws during a "Sunday Night in America" appearance, calling it a product of "common sense."

"That was one of the most common sense things we did here," Duncan said, explaining that the state's updated law requires voter ID for absentee voting rather than relying on signature matching for verification.

The Georgia Senate Bill 202 was initially criticized by Democrats for limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county or one per 100,000 voters. Last month, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging several provisions.

Duncan said he hopes the state can "hopefully move past the politicizing of the issue or weaponizing of this issue" and allow voters to "move on down here in Georgia."

"Certainly, we're ready to do it and proud of the conservative track record we’ve got here in Georgia," he said.

The self-identified "staunch conservative" urged the GOP to look toward the upcoming election cycle, telling host Trey Gowdy, "we certainly have our work cut out for us."

"I think it's time for us to start looking at the 2022 cycle and 2024 cycle, I think it’s time to put that election behind us," he urged.

"I know here in Georgia we’re proud of our conservative record, we're proud of our low unemployment rate nationally, we’re proud of the economy starting to click back and look, as conservatives we have a lot of hard work in front of us," he said. "We’ve got to figure out how to control crime not being in charge, we’ve got to figure out how to control inflation not being in charge, We certainly have our work cut out of us."