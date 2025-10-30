Expand / Collapse search
Gayle King reportedly exiting 'CBS Mornings' in latest network shakeup

Paramount CEO Davie Ellison and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss are set to make a lot of changes at the network

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Bari Weiss torched as 'talentless hack' as liberals rage over CBS News boss Video

Bari Weiss torched as 'talentless hack' as liberals rage over CBS News boss

'Outnumbered' weighs in on the backlash facing new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss amid staff outrage and media criticism over her appointment.

Longtime CBS star Gayle King is reportedly leaving "CBS Mornings," marking the latest shakeup at the Tiffany Network. 

Variety reported Thursday that King is expected to step down as co-host of CBS' marquee morning program next year after more than a decade, citing four sources familiar with the plan. 

However, Variety suggests that although her contract is set to expire in May, King may remain with CBS News and produce content for the network, resembling Norah O'Donnell's arrangement when she stepped down as the anchor of "CBS Evening News" earlier this year. 

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future," a spokesperson for CBS News told Variety. 

OUSTED CBS NEWS STAFFER TAKES TO TIKTOK TO ACCUSE NETWORK OF RACE-BASED LAYOFFS

Gayle King in Times Square studio

"CBS Morning" co-host Gayle King is expected to leave the program next year, according to Variety ( Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

CBS News nor Paramount immediately responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

King joined CBS News in 2012 and was part of the network's morning show relaunch, then called "CBS This Morning." While other co-hosts rotated in and out of the program over the years, King was the one who kept her seat. But she has struggled to give CBS a ratings lift despite having a roster of A-list pals like Oprah Winfrey and her mega salary ranging from $10-15 million per year, according to reports.

Her expected departure from "CBS Mornings" comes just days after her network colleague John Dickerson announced he is exiting "CBS Evening News," which he began co-anchoring with Maurice DuBois. Both programs have struggled to compete in the ratings battle against their broadcast rivals, trailing in third behind ABC and NBC for several years. 

PARAMOUNT TO SLASH APPROXMINATELY 1,000 JOBS IN BRUTAL ROUND OF LAYOFFS

CBS Mornings co-hosts

"CBS Mornings" has struggled to compete in the decades-long ratings battle against its broadcast rivals, trailing in third behind ABC's "Good Morning America" and NBC's "Today." ( Michele Crowe/CBS News)

CBS News has had a tumultuous year, beginning with a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over election interference allegations — which was ultimately settled by its parent company Paramount — and having a new owner following Paramount's $8 billion merger with Skydance Media. 

David Ellison, Paramount's new CEO, tapped Bari Weiss to become editor-in-chief of CBS News as part of his $150 million acquisition of her outlet The Free Press earlier this month.

CBS NEWS ANCHOR JOHN DICKERSON TO EXIT NETWORK AS BARI WEISS-ERA SHAKEUP BEGINS

David Ellison, CBS building, Bari Weiss

New Paramount CEO David Ellison named Bari Weiss the editor-in-chief of CBS News. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images; James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

Paramount also implemented a brutal round of layoffs this week, impacting approximately 1,000 jobs across the entire company. 

Several divisions of CBS News, including its Saturday and livestream programming as well as its Race & Culture Unit, were gutted as a result.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

